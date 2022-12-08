Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Students and parents at Chaffee Elementary have a sense of relief after the venue of their play was approved after being subjected to cancellation.

A winter performance from students at Chaffee Elementary was subject to being canceled based on its venue.

”I haven’t told her yet and she’s going to be very disappointed,” Chelsie Lee, the mother of a Chaffee Elementary student said.

Huntsville City Schools principals received word on Tuesday that they had to cancel or find a new venue for “A Holiday Moosical” which was set to happen in a local church.

“She’s going to be pretty upset because her extended family won’t be able to go anymore. It’s not going to be the same by any means,” Lee said.

The announcement has not been made officially through Huntsville City Schools, but Julie Marrow, Chafee Elementary’s PTA President, says this last-minute change upends what has been traditionally accepted.

“This is a long-standing tradition in the city of Huntsville,” Marrow said. “There are many schools who’ve done their winter programs in churches for many years.”

According to other sources, a student’s parent threatened legal action against Huntsville City Schools over holding the performance at a church.

An HCS spokesperson says the decisions on where performances are held are determined at the school level along with PTAs and community partners. When it comes to potential legal action, the district is not able to provide a comment.

