Fog, drizzle and a few showers today

Fog and drizzle with a few showers this morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ mile. cloudy this afternoon and warm. Around 70°. Tonight, more rain, mainly after midnight. Low 60s. Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday, morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°. Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms. Low 50s. Sunday, partly sunny. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 40s.. Monday, mostly sunny. Near 60°. Tuesday, increasing clouds and a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday night and Wednesday for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather NEXT week.

