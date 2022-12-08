Deals
Fog, drizzle and a few showers today

First Alert Weather
Fog and drizzle with a few showers this morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ mile. cloudy this afternoon and warm. Around 70°. Tonight, more rain, mainly after midnight. Low 60s. Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s. A FIRST ALERT for Tuesday night and Wednesday for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather NEXT week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fog and drizzle with a few showers this morning. Visibility reduced to less than a ¼ mile. cloudy this afternoon and warm. Around 70°. Tonight, more rain, mainly after midnight. Low 60s. Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, partly cloudy and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday, morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°. Saturday night, showers and thunderstorms. Low 50s. Sunday, partly sunny. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low to mid 40s.. Monday, mostly sunny. Near 60°. Tuesday, increasing clouds and a FIRST ALERT for Tuesday night and Wednesday for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather NEXT week.

