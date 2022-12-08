A few showers today, higher chance of rain late tonight and Friday

Fog and drizzle with a few showers this morning. Visibility is reduced to less than a ¼ mile.

Conditions will be cloudy this afternoon and warm with temps around 70°. Tonight, more rain, mainly after midnight.

Friday morning rain will give way to mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Still warm, around 70°. Friday night, expect partly cloudy and cooler conditions for the start of your weekend.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday: morning clouds, afternoon showers. Not as warm. High temps near 60°.

Sunday: partly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Stay with WAFF48 for more updates on the potential for severe weather next week.

