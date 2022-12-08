Deals
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman

The victim is identified as 41-year-old Marquetta D. Vinson
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday.

Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.

Both were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment. Vinson was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to injuries suffered in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

