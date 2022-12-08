Deals
Decatur man arrested on theft of property, identity theft charges

Kelvin Birgans, 37(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges.

On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account.

After an investigation was conducted Kelvin Birgans, 37 was identified as the suspect. Additional victims discovered that Birgans was using their identifying information and depositing forged checks into fraudulently created banking accounts.

On Nov. 28 arrest warrants were obtained for Birgans, on Dec. 8 he was located and arrested.

Birgans was charged with theft of property in the 2nd degree, theft of property in the 3rd degree, identity theft and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the 3rd degree.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $47,500 bond.

