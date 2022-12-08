Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

Deals
By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store.

A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it.

Officers with the Madison Police Department said in mid-October he walked into the Walgreens on Hughes Road and walked out with a whole lot of merchandise that he did not pay for.

From medication to vitamins detectives say he basically grabbed anything he could get his hands on. In the end it totaled $5,000.

As shown in security footage, the thief took off in an early 2000′s Toyota Sequoia. If you know who he is or have seen him Madison Police want to hear from you!

In Huntsville, officers are looking to bring other suspects in so they can also receive justice.

Officers are saying that Alton Cox got out of his car during a road rage incident and took his anger out on someone’s car hood. He’s charged with criminal mischief after allegedly causing $3,000 worth of damage.

Tommy Crutcher is suspected of trafficking Opium into our area. Sakari Garner is charged with trafficking fentanyl.

Kimberly Ann Whited is wanted for extortion. Detectives say she extorted money from someone to get back personal property and not talk about intimate details of their relationship.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

