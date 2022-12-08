Chargers begin three game road trip

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball programs begin a three game road trip within Gulf South Conference play Friday. The Men’s and Women’s teams dealing with adversity in their own respective programs.

At 8-2 the UAH Chargers men are ranked in the top 30 in the latest Division two Coaches Poll. The goal for Head Coach John Schulman, playing their first complete game of the season.

“We’re 8-2, our two losses have helped us more than anything than our wins, Head Coach John Schulman said. “We don’t allow our team to get too high, too low or too comfortable. comfort and complacent, you’re not gonna win.”

The Chargers won at home over Conference opponent Shorter December 4th 71-51, their sixth straight win at home.

“It’s just not a me thing,” Junior Forward Chaney Johnson said. “We know it’s everyone of our problems. even CJ (Williamson) Max (Schulman) push everyone to be the best they can be even if we have to yell at them or in their butts sometimes to turn up.”

The UAH Women’s program have struggled (2-6 overall, 2-3 GSC) leading up to their game with the lady Statemen. However, a much needed win against Shorter gives hope that a young roster can make strides during the three game road trip. Eight of the 13 players on the rosters are Freshman and Sophomores.

“Getting so much playing time, it really is paying off from game to game,” Freshman guard Andie Flatgard said. “We’re more experienced from game to game, much less in a year or two when we’ve had that much experience. It’s really exciting.”

Flatgard was named the GSCs Freshman of the Week after a team-high five assists per game over three games last week. She also led all UAH freshmen with 5.3 rebounds per game and 6.7 points per game.

“Bellah (Machen) came in as a freshman last year and said, you know, you kept saying we were doing this and we were doing that, and I was like, I’m not doing that,” Head Coach Andrea Lemmond said while discussing her young roster. “I was like I’ll do this, all the time, every time, I’m sorry (laugher) But it’s really just studying it, learn from it and putting it into play.”

After UAH travels to Delta State, the Chargers face Mississippi College and West Georgia on December 11 and 15.

