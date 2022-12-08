Deals
Blount Co. man dies following an officer-involved shooting

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday in Blount County.

According to ALEA, the shooting involved a Blount County Sheriff’s Deputy and an officer with the Hayden Police Department, neither of the officers was injured. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane.

The man who died as a result of the shooting is Stephen Bentley, 34.

The investigation is ongoing, once the investigation is complete the findings will be given to the Blount County District Attorney’s Office, officials say.

