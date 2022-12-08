Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Anderson wins Lombardi Award

Tide defensive players becomes third winner in program history
Alabama Junior Will Anderson becomes the third Lombardi Award winner in program history
Alabama Junior Will Anderson becomes the third Lombardi Award winner in program history(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night.

Anderson Jr. was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson Jr. is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 2016.

The Rotary Lombardi Award, now in its 49th year, is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Rotary Lombardi Award Winner

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

  • One of the top defenders in all of college football who has put together another standout 2022 campaign
  • Set to graduate this Saturday after only three years with his undergraduate degree in communications
  • A consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s volunteer initiatives across his three seasons in Tuscaloosa
  • Selected as a permanent team captain for the 2022 team, his second year in a row receiving the honor from his teammates
  • Part of UA’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban
  • Totaled 17 tackles for loss (-72 yards) and 10 sacks (-54 yards) to lead the SEC in both categories
  • Recorded a team-high 12 quarterback hurries and has been a part of 59 quarterback pressures (hurries, hits, sacks) this season as graded by Pro Football Focus, good for fourth nationally

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Rhonda Barksdale
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment
Law enforcement prepares for new laws
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes
Decatur City Council approves medical marijuana dispensaries
Decatur City Council approves medical marijuana dispensaries

Latest News

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson walks on the turf before an NFL football game...
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium
Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State beats TCU 31-28 in OT in Big 12 Championship Game