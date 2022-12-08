Anderson wins Lombardi Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. was selected as the 2022 winner of Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Wednesday night.

Anderson Jr. was joined by Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter of Georgia along with Tuli Tuipulotu of USC to make up the finalist list. Anderson Jr. is the Crimson Tide’s third Lombardi winner in history. Alabama’s most recent winner was Jonathan Allen in 2016 with Cornelius Bennett serving as the program’s first recipient in 2016.

The Rotary Lombardi Award, now in its 49th year, is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Rotary Lombardi Award Winner

Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker

One of the top defenders in all of college football who has put together another standout 2022 campaign

Set to graduate this Saturday after only three years with his undergraduate degree in communications

A consistent contributor to the Crimson Tide’s volunteer initiatives across his three seasons in Tuscaloosa

Selected as a permanent team captain for the 2022 team, his second year in a row receiving the honor from his teammates

Part of UA’s leadership group, as selected by head coach Nick Saban

Totaled 17 tackles for loss (-72 yards) and 10 sacks (-54 yards) to lead the SEC in both categories

Recorded a team-high 12 quarterback hurries and has been a part of 59 quarterback pressures (hurries, hits, sacks) this season as graded by Pro Football Focus, good for fourth nationally

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.