40th Huntsville City Classic set for Dec 27-29

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a Huntsville and North Alabama tradition. The Huntsville City Classic, brings the state’s top Boys High School basketball teams to North Alabama to battle and test their respective skills during the Christmas Holiday break.

The tournament, formerly known as The Huntsville Times Classic, started in 1983. Over the years, the State’s best teams and talent have converged in North Alabama to find out what teams to watch heading into postseason tournament play.

One team in the Field are the Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats. The team, coached by legendary Head Coach Ronnie Stapler won the N2Hoops Thanksgiving Tournament.

“We kinda try to help each other out. If some one is doing something wrong in practice, the players try to correct them instead of the coaches trying to correct them, so it just helps with the team,” Westminster center Jackson Hammond said after practice.

First round game begin December 27, followed by quarterfinal and semifinal games December 28. The City Classic Championship is Thursday December 29th at 7 PM at Huntsville High School

First Round games (Tuesday December 27)

Austin vs Jacksonville (9 AM)

Columbia vs Westminster (10:30 AM)

Huntsville vs Madison Academy (Noon)

Buckhorn vs Sparkman (1:30 PM)

Hazel Green vs Baker (3 PM)

Lee vs Oxford (4:30 PM)

Mae Jemison vs Haleyville (6:00 PM)

Bob Jones vs Mountain Brook (7:30 PM)

