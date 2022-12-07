Scattered Showers & Heavier Downpours Through the Early Evening

Scattered showers and some heavier downpours are continuing to push eastward across the Valley this afternoon, so keep the umbrella closeby and use caution on the roadways. This activity will linger into the early evening as a frontal boundary hovers over the region with afternoon highs back in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Expect some dry breaks in the rain later this evening and into Thursday with overnight lows staying mild in the 60s.

Slightly drier weather is in the forecast for Thursday, but additional isolated to scattered showers will still be possible, so it would be a good idea to keep the rain gear around just in case. Skies will stay cloudy and highs will be warming once again into the low and mid 70s. Another cold front will sweep back through the area late Thursday into Friday. This will bring another wave of showers and storms early in the day on Friday, but we should be drying out by noon. Highs will be topping back out in the low 70s with much cooler overnight lows behind the front in the 40s through Saturday morning.

The weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and rain will quickly move back into the area likely by Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into the evening hours and overnight into Sunday, but rain should be ending early Sunday. The forecast will stay active through next week as a strong system approaches the region from the west by mid-week. We have a FIRST ALERT in effect for the potential of strong storms on Wednesday, so stay tuned for further updates as we finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.