Prepare for road closures ahead of Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the closure of roads for the Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, road closures will start at 5:00 p.m. and last through the entire parade.

The route will start in Lot K and end at the Lumberyard. This image shows the entire route of the parade.

HPD is asking that motorists to use caution if traveling downtown as there will be heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

