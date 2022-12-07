Deals
The Orion Amphitheater gets festive this month with Christkindlmarket

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater are getting festive this month with a Christkindlmarket!

The special event combines German and European traditions with a little north Alabama flair. At the event, you can find over 60 artists featured with a blend of holiday food, drink, and music.

Be sure to check it out starting Dec. 9 at the Orion Amphitheater.

