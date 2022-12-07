Huntsville clinic sees drop in donations; leaders blame trickle down effect of inflation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local methadone clinic needs help to build up its free closet and pantry. Behavioral Health Group leaders say their donations are at an all-time low.

Counselor Christi Mozo says her clinic is seeing a trickle-down effect when it comes to inflation.

Their pantry and closet are a far cry from what it was in December 2021. Mozo says their usual resources to find donations are drying up because Huntsville residents don’t’ have the extra

Some patients bring in food and clothing donations and at other times Mozo drives into Huntsville to pick up donations from individuals in the community.

But, a majority of their donations come from Manna House. Mozo and other BHG leaders pick up food and stock the pantry and it’s gone within hours when it used to last a whole day.

Mozo says Manna House is struggling with the same issues as BHG, most people just can’t afford to donate anymore. Mozo decided she needed to scale back on their pick-ups from Manna House from three times a week to one or two. She says she couldn’t justify a trip to Manna House for a small amount of food, like just three apples.

Mozo says they really need donations because her clients rely on their services.

“We’ve had a lot of people saying that’s the only way they’ve been able to feed their families,” explains Mozo. “A lot of people saying ‘this is a great resource for us personally because we are homeless and we don’t know when we would have our own meal’ so having food on the shelves is nice for them to grab.”

Mozo says they’re open to all types of donations, like clothes, canned or boxed food and home items for her clients that are completely starting over.

She says items can be dropped off at 4040 Independence Dr. in Huntsville.

