Hallmark filming movie in Birmingham, looking for extras

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lights! Camera! Action! The Magic City is abuzz with talk of a movie being filmed in Birmingham.

WBRC can confirm, Hallmark is in town shooting a movie!

One of the locations they filmed this week is Hope Community Church in Crestline.

Pastor Jacob Simmons sent WBRC pictures of the crew on location.

He says the production was massive with about 75 crew members, trailers, directors and actors.

Simmons says the film is called “Naima in Nashville”. The movie is part of Hallmark’s Mahogany brand, which was recently expanded into film, creating content tailored to the African American community.

WBRC is told filming started in Nashville and crews made their way to Birmingham to shoot as well.

Details on what the film is about are still scarce.

Simmons says the crew brought in all of their supplies Friday and shot the scenes on the campus Monday and Tuesday, wrapping up production at the location Tuesday tonight.

Simmons is elated to have a movie filmed at the church, and he says to see such a major brand like, Hallmark, utilize Birmingham and local talent.

“It’s very impressive. they were courteous and wonderful. It was really cool to see. A lot of them are local. The production may not have started in Birmingham but they hired local crews. So, people from Birmingham who knew the community-- there was a local location scout who knew about the church. Apparently, they were looking for a classroom to do a classroom scene in and we had some space that we were delighted to let them use,” Simmons said.

You may get a glimpse of the crews around town.

WBRC is told they are still shooting at other locations in Birmingham.

Alabama casting agency, Goleman Casting, says they’re still looking for extras for a shoot this Thursday.

If you’d like to audition, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.