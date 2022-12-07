Defendant maintains innocence, 8-year-old testifies in Decatur capital murder trial

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man accused of capital murder has denied killing the victim. Capital murder defendant Zachary Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that he was innocent during the second day of testimony.

Williams said Tuesday that he did not kill Michael “Dooney” Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The interrogation video was filmed in April 2019, more than a month after Irvin’s death. Williams said the night before the shooting he and his girlfriend ate at Applebee’s before going back to her home in Madison.

“I was near the police station there on Hughes Road. When I left her home, I got a call about 4 in the morning saying Dooney was killed,” said Williams.

Detective Sean Mukaddam, a Decatur Police Investigator, testified Tuesday that police had no leads until DNA was found on a roll of duct tape in Irvin’s home. This led investigators to Ulysses Wilkerson, the other man charged with capital murder.

When Wilkerson was questioned, he told police that he might have touched the duct tape while it was in Williams’ car. According to Mukaddam, Wilkerson also denied being in Decatur at the time of the shooting but later changed his story.

Irvin’s 8-year-old daughter also testified Tuesday. She was 4 years old at the time of the shooting and was inside of the home with her sibling.

“Zach [Williams] and my dad were fighting in the hallway,” she said. “Another Black man was in the house by the bedroom. I heard grunting. I heard one gunshot and covered my ears. I stayed hidden until my mom came home.… She was sad,” said the victim’s daughter.

Both Williams and Wilkerson face three counts of capital murder. If convicted, their sentences will either be life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

The third day of testimony will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

