Decatur City Council approves medical marijuana dispensaries

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Decatur City Council meeting on Tuesday night, council members approved medical marijuana dispensaries.

The vote was 4-1, the one vote against the dispensaries came from Council president Jacob Ladner.

During a city council meeting on Nov. 28, Ladner expressed his opinion on what the approval could lead to.

“I get that other states have legalized it for medical purposes, but at the end of the day, it’s a violation of federal law,” Ladner said. “I think it’s kind of a first step toward the endgame, which is the use of recreational marijuana. think most people are opposed to it.”

The approval of medical marijuana dispensaries makes Decatur home to one of 37 legal cannabis dispensaries.

