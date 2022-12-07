Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Book bundles make the perfect gift for the readers on your holiday list

Planning to give any books for Christmas gifts this holiday season?
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It seems like every Christmas, we’re all bound to give at least one person in our life some sort of book. This is a solid option seemingly for our reader friends, but if you’re not on the up and up on what’s trending in the book world, Lady Smith from snailonthewall.com has you covered.

Lady has a variety of book bundles for the readers on your holiday list this year.

Check them out at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Barksdale
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Decatur City Council approves medical marijuana dispensaries
Decatur City Council approves medical marijuana dispensaries
Law enforcement prepares for new laws
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes