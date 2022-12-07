Another day with scattered rain and rumbles of thunder

Good Wednesday morning. We are already tracking scattered rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder to start off our morning, umbrellas will be needed once again today.

Morning temperatures are starting off on a warm and muggy note in the lower 60s with areas of patchy fog. The breezy south wind this morning will gradually taper off by the lunchtime hour with highs topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be expected off and on through the day as the stubborn boundary continues to linger over the Tennessee Valley.

Clouds will stay with us overnight keeping us mild and damp, lows will drop near 60 degrees. No change in the weather for Thursday as we will have more cloud cover overhead, additional scattered showers will be expected with highs near 70 degrees. A cold front will pass through on Friday bringing yet another round of scattered rainfall and isolated storms to the area, the flooding threat will continue to be monitored.

The weekend will be a few degrees cooler in the lower 60s with showers possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

