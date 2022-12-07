3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Three members of a Louisiana university marching band were killed in a crash while they had stopped to change a tire Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Kedric Taylor, the director of bands at Louisiana Southern University and A&M College, said two of the students killed were tuba players. The third was a percussionist.

Louisiana State Police said the victims were identified as 19-year-old Broderick Moore, 19-year-old Tyran Williams, and 21-year-old Dylan Young.

A report from Louisiana State Police obtained by WAFB said the students were stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 49 attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle.

As they were working, a 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay, reportedly drifted onto the shoulder and hit their Jeep, striking all three of the students.

Williams, Moore, and Young all suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said Gay did not suffer any injuries with the cause of the crash remaining under investigation.

Dennis Shields, president of LSU, sent a message to the staff, students and families at the university, sharing his condolences to those affected by the loss of the students.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also posted condolences on social media.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.