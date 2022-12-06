Deals
UAH designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

The designation process requires a review of a cybersecurity program of study and an...
The designation process requires a review of a cybersecurity program of study and an established center for cybersecurity at the university.(UAH)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced that the National Security Agency (NSA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have designated the university as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

The designation process requires a review of a cybersecurity program of study and an established center for cybersecurity at the university. The university was originally designated in 2007 and this is the university’s second renewal.

“The National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense designation is a symbol of quality that tells students and employers that UAH cybersecurity degrees are mapped to knowledge units based on national standards, that the university implements a continuous improvement process to manage degree programs and that UAH contributes to the cybersecurity community locally and nationally,” Dr. Tommy Morris said in a statement.

Dr. Morris is the founding director of the UAH Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education.

“The CAE-CD designation also makes UAH eligible for many grant programs, including the National Science Foundation CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service (SFS) and the Department of Defense Cybersecurity Scholarship Program (DoD CySP),” Dr. Morris said in a statement. “UAH students benefit greatly from this designation. Every year we offer 10-15 scholarships directly tied to this designation.”

