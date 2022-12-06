Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Titans fire GM Jon Robinson

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson walks on the turf before an NFL football game...
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson walks on the turf before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that general manager, Jon Robinson, is out.

In an official release from the team, owner Amy Adams Strunk said Robinson was informed that he was relieved of his general manager duties. Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will take over Robinson’s duties for the remainder of the season.

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization,” Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel, and new ideas...but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met....I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Robinson was hired as general manager in January 2016. He took on the role of Executive Vice President the following year.

The Titans are coming off two-straight losses, the most recent coming in Philadelphia on Sunday, where they were outplayed by the Eagles, 35-10.

Tennessee still sits atop the AFC South with a 7-5 record. They play at home in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Lard
Three years later: investigators believe foul play involved after disappearance of Florence man
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Search efforts for the missing male pilot continued after the wreckage of a Piper Warrior was...
Fla. family identified as plane crash victims after wreckage found
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium
Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Coach Prime leaves Jackson State after historic season, takes Colorado head coaching gig
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State beats TCU 31-28 in OT in Big 12 Championship Game
Fyffe wins Class 2A State Championship
Red hot: Fyffe Red Devils secure fourth state championship in last five years