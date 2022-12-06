Deals
Tips for small business owners from Tish Hardric & Associates, LLC

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever dream about starting your own business? Or maybe you have a business but don’t know what to do with it. Don’t give up on your dreams, get some guidance!

Tish Henderson is the CEO and Founder of Tish Hardric & Associates, LLC. Her business focuses on helping nonprofits and small businesses thrive to the best of their ability. The company focuses on grants, business consultancy and career enhancement.

To learn more, visit thetishteam.com.

