Testimony begins in trial for man charged with capital murder

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The family members and friends of a Decatur man killed during an alleged robbery gave an emotional testimony Monday.

Zachary Bernard Williams, 33, of Hartselle is on trial for capital murder. He and Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson are accused of killing Michael “Dooney” Irvin Jr. at his home on Marion Street in Decatur. Irvin was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Jury selection began Wednesday at the Morgan County Courthouse for the capital murder trial. Nine men and seven women were selected. Monday was the first day of testimony.

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Irvin’s family and friends had to leave the courtroom in tears as the jury was shown police bodycam images and video of the victim.

Irvin’s longtime girlfriend, Leslie Huaracha, tearfully testified that when she returned home from a party around 3 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2019, she found the front door open, lights on in the house, and a large vase knocked over in the living room.

A crime scene technician testified that authorities found at least 10 shell casings around the body. He said marijuana, narcotics, a large amount of cash, and a money-counting machine were also found in the house, according to the Decatur Daily; however, his family and friends said Irvin did not deal or use drugs.

Testimony resumed Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.