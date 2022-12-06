SCOUTED: Shopping for the littles at Little Cotton Shoppe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Shopping for little kids can be so fun. Everything is so small, more colorful and something about it seems extra sweet.

If you’re looking for some of the best clothes and toys for your littles this season, Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us some of the best ideas at Little Cotton Shoppe!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.