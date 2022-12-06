Scattered showers and warmer 60s Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning. After the heavy rain showers yesterday, we will start off with just some isolated to widely scattered showers to kick off your Tuesday.

Temperatures have actually warmed overnight as the stalled front has lifted to the north allowing warmer air to move into the Tennessee Valley. Have the umbrella to play it safe this morning and temperatures are starting off in the middle 50s to lower 60s. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will again be expected today with a breezy south wind boosting temperatures into the upper 60s. Shower and storm coverage will be far more isolated compared to Monday with ¼ to ½ inch rainfall totals forecast for most locations.

The front will begin to sag to the south again late tonight bringing better chances for showers and storms overnight into Wednesday morning, lows will be warm and muggy near 60 degrees. Another unsettled day is in the forecast for Wednesday with the front draped over North Alabama, expect periods of heavier rainfall and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Slightly drier skies are forecast for Thursday and Friday with scattered rain still possible.

The cold front will finally drop south into the weekend knocking down our high temperatures into the middle to upper 50s, rain showers appear likely again for Sunday. It looks like the cooler temps will stay with us into next work week.

