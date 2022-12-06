Rain Chances Increase Late This Evening and Overnight Into Wednesday

We’ve been drier today with just a few light showers still lingering across the area this afternoon. We also are much warmer with temperatures well above average in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. This is all thanks to the warm front that has lifted just to our north and a breezy south wind that has allowed warmer air to usher back into the Tennessee Valley. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and early evening, expect mainly dry conditions with shower activity remaining isolated in nature. Rain chances will start increasing again late this evening and overnight into Wednesday as the front sags south again. Overnight lows will be warm and muggy near 60 degrees.

Plan on periods of heavier rainfall to kick off your Wednesday and into the afternoon with highs back in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll be slightly drier by the evening and through Thursday, but I’d still keep the rain gear nearby just to be on the safe side as scattered rain is possible. Highs will remain warm in the upper 60s and low 70s, and skies will stay cloudy.

Another round of showers and storms will arrive early on Friday as the front pushes back through North Alabama as a cold front. Expect the area to dry out mainly before noon and temperatures will fall back into the mid and upper 50s heading into the weekend. Rain quickly returns back to the forecast late Saturday into Sunday with our next system approaching the region.

