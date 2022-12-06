Deals
District Judge grants motion of former East Limestone teacher who married his alleged victim

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday afternoon a former East Limestone High School teacher had a hearing to be relieved of his bond conditions after he married his alleged victim.

Thomas Tucker, 25 was arrested on Sept. 16 after it was discovered that he had sexual relations with a student under the age of 19. Tucker was released on a $30,000 bond with conditions like not having any contact with his alleged victims and not attempting to communicate with the victim.

On Nov. 8, Tucker and the teenager were legally married despite the bond restrictions. On Tuesday Tucker had a hearing for the motion to strike the conditions so that he may communicate with his wife.

According to court documents, District Judge Gray West granted Tucker’s motion and the condition imposed upon him to have no contact with the alleged victim, in this case, to be lifted.

District Judge West also wrote in the order that all other conditions of Tucker’s bond shall remain in effect pending further order of the court.

