City of Madison approves $11,000,000 bid for new community center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison is one step closer to opening a new community center. City council members voted 6-1 on a resolution to accept an $11,000,000 bid on the new center during Monday’s special session.

The money will be used to remodel the old building where the Three Springs juvenile detention center once stood. The center closed back in 2019 after several juvenile escapees, including once when 2 teens were accused of killing a man while on the run.

The newly remodeled community center is expected to feature several amenities including numerous rooms for activities such as ceramics, arts and crafts, and music. It will also feature a remodeled gym.

Several members had major concerns including community involvement and market volatility.

“Where we are is, we think this is what our community wants but we don’t know for sure,” said councilwoman Connie Spears.

Councilwoman Karen Denzine said, “There seems to be a lot of uncertainty on what things are going to cost in the future.”

Councilman John Seifert said you can never truly know what will happen when it comes to situations with the market.

Councilman Teddy Powell voted against the bid because of the uncertainty of the market.

Mayor Paul Finley says he’s grateful the council puts the citizens first, following a 6-1 vote of approval.

“Always in the city of Madison, there’s not enough money and a lot of projects that you need to take care of,” said mayor Finley, “Our council is a very thoughtful council, a lot of discussions to make sure that we continue to take care of our community. "

The construction project is expected to take a year and a half to finish.

