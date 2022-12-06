Deals
Bird flu confirmed in Lawrence County

State officials quarantined the premises and the birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the ADAI.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) and the Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) also known as “bird flu”, in a backyard flock in Lawrence County.

State officials quarantined the premises and the birds on the property were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the ADAI. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

Officials are working on additional testing and surveillance in the area. HPAI is considered low risk to human health according to the Centers for Disease Control, but it is highly contagious to other birds.

The following statement was released by Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, Rick Pate, and State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier:

“It is critical for commercial and backyard poultry operations to remain alert and closely monitor the health of their poultry. The HPAI infected flock in Lawrence County reinforces the need to continue following strict biosecurity measures, including keeping birds enclosed without access to wild birds or other domestic flocks.”

