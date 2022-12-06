Deals
Bench trial set to begin Tuesday for bus driver charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment

Rhonda Barksdale
Rhonda Barksdale(FCSO)
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELLVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - The bench trial is set to begin Tuesday for a former bus driver with the Franklin County Schools District. Rhonda Barksdale, 58, is accused of driving students while under the influence of alcohol and sedatives.

Barksdale was arrested in September after deputies received a call about a school bus driver driving erratically.

Investigators say she was driving under the influence while taking 40 students to school. A concerned motorist pulled in front of the bus to force it to stop before deputies arrived to the scene. The witness thought the driver was having a medical emergency and got on the bus to help.

Deputies gave Barksdale a field sobriety test when they got to the scene. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, she had four substances in her system, including Clonazepam and Ambien.

Her blood alcohol level was at 0.09; it is illegal to have a BAC over 0.02 while driving a school bus. No students were injured in the incident.

Just ten days after her arrest, the Franklin County School Board agreed to terminate Barksdale. She is facing 40 counts of reckless endangerment.

Her trial is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. in Russellville.

