What’s happening at Gaylord Opryland this Christmas

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Just like every holiday season, Tennessee Valley Living took a trip to Nashville to check out what is happening this Christmas at Gaylord Opryland!

If you are looking for one of the best Christmas lights displays, Gaylord Opryland has you covered. This year, there are 5 million lights on display!

There are also tons of indoor activities to check out including ICE! featuring Rudolph the Red Nosed reindeer. To check out what is all happening this Christmas at Gaylord Opryland, click here.

