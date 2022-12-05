UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has hired a Saraland, Alabama native to coach the Lion football program.

UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. In his one season as the offensive coordinator for FAU, the offense averaged 29.75 points per game with 409.7 yards per game and 5.6 yards per play.

Although Dearmon’s offense was solid in 2022 with FAU, the defense allowed more yards per game and nearly the same amount of points per game. With a 5-7 record in 2022, FAU cleaned house starting with the firing of head coach Willia Taggart.

Dearmon started his coaching career as a student assistant at his alma mater, Bethel College in 2007, he then became the offensive coordinator at Vigor High School. In 2011, he got his first head coaching job with B.C. Rain High School.

He stayed at B.C. Rain High School from 2011-2012 before being hired as an analyst by Gus Malzahn’s Auburn staff.

Following the 2014 season, Dearmon left Auburn to become the offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech. His stint at Arkansas Tech also did not last long as he left following the 2017 season to become the head coach at Bethel College.

In his only season as the head coach at Bethel, Dearmon led the team to a perfect 10-0 regular season. Following the season, then Kansas head coach, Les Miles brought Dearmon on to be a senior offensive consultant and a year later made him the offensive coordinator.

Dearmon was the offensive coordinator at Kansas for just one year before leaving for Middle Tennessee’s offensive coordinator position. A year later he jumped to Florida Atlantic.

This will be Dearmon’s second stint as a college football head coach and he will be the 12th head coach in UNA program history.

UNA will officially introduce Dearmon as its head coach in a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. in the Pierce Hospitality Suite in Flowers Hall on the UNA campus. The introductory press conference will be open to the public.

