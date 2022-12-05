Tips to help you ease holiday stress and anxiety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - While we’re all decking the halls this holiday season, how do we make sure this time of year is filled with good tidings and cheer instead of anxiety and fear?

All the hustle and bustle can take a toll on your mental health, especially if you’re already struggling with family issues or even grief. But with a little help from our friend, Caris Snider, we’re looking at some ways to help combat that holiday stress.

Snider says she always thinks of HOPE.

H ave a game plan - look at your schedule and see what is happening. Look at possible scenarios that typically cause you to feel tense and go ahead and strategize boundaries. Leave early. Let others help when they ask.

O perate on a budget for finances, and budget your time - Take the pressure off to keep up with last year. Finances are different for everyone. Budget your time and figure out where you have more of it and where you have less of it.

P ermission to not do all the things - Sit on the couch and watch a movie, don’t go to an event you don’t have to go to. Give yourself time to rest and time to ponder the true meaning of this season, where real hope was born into darkness.

Enjoy the difference - Some seasons are more difficult than others. If this year looks different from years past, that’s okay. Traditions can be paused or even changed if needed.

Snider shares more about combatting anxiety in her devotional, Anxiety Elephants. You can find those books and more at carissnider.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.