Three years after the disappearance of Florence man, investigators believe foul play is involved

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been three years since Lisa Wallace’s son Bradley Lard disappeared in the Shoals. He was 39 years old at the time and was last seen walking near Lauderdale County Road 157 and County Road 10 in March of 2019.

I had the opportunity to sit and talk with Lisa. She believes her son was the victim of a crime.

“I pretty much knew right away, it’s that he wasn’t alive... It’s just not knowing where,” she said. “We’re all pretty sure he was murdered. We don’t have a reason why. We just believe that had happened.”

That’s the conclusion Lauderdale County Investigator Matt Burbank believes as well. Now, he’s urging anyone with any information to come forward and and help put this case to rest.

“We know they’re scared, we know they’re nervous, but they have the power right now,” he said. “They have a chance to right a wrong. They have a chance to bring Lisa peace that she so desperately needs.”

In November, Governor Kay Ivey offered a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest and conviction of anybody involved in Bradley’s disappearance and possible death.

But Lisa says she’s past the point of relying on the justice system for closure. She say what was once anger has turned into forgiveness, as long as she is able to finally give her son a proper burial.

“Just tell me where he is so we can put her to rest so we all can have closure and go on with our lives.”

To contact Investigator Burbank, you can email him directly at mburbank@lauderdalecountyal.gov or reach him directly at (256)760-5772.

He says all calls will remain anonymous.

