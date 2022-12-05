See Mrs. Claus at Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for some more festive affairs to get into this holiday season, someone very special is spending time at Stovehouse in Huntsville!

Mrs. Claus’ Snow Stroll on Gas Light Alley is happening all December long and is the perfect place to take the kids!

The popular spot is turning into a magical winter wonderland that highlights the women-owned small businesses of Gas Light Alley. Mrs. Claus’ Snow Stroll of course offers snow from 6 - 9 p.m. the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December. Mrs. Claus will be “strolling” throughout the weekends and ready for any photo ops!

While you’re shopping and strolling through the snow, the shops on Gas Light Alley are offering kid-friendly experiences inside. Think ornament making, coloring sheets, letters to Santa, DIY snow globes and more!

Grab a hot chocolate from Oscar Moon’s and enjoy a night out at one of Huntsville’s most loved spots.

Snow Stroll at Gas Light Alley:

Friday, December 9th



Saturday, December 10th



Friday, December 16th



Saturday, December 17th



Saturday, December 17th with a special appearance from Santa!



