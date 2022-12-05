Heavy rainfall, possible flooding for Monday & Tuesday

Good Monday morning! Get ready for a very wet and unsettled week ahead as we will be dealing with a stalled front draped over the Tennessee Valley.

Skies are mainly cloudy to start off the day with cool temperatures in the middle 40s heading out the door. Light to moderate rain showers will become widespread as we head through the morning commute hours, please slow down and use caution on the roadways. Showers will continue off and on through the day with a south wind gusting to 15 miles per hours, highs will reach the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.

It looks like the rain will become more scattered in nature overnight into Tuesday morning with lows staying mild in the middle 50s. The stalled front looks to push north a bit for Tuesday leaving the heavier rainfall to the north of us into Middle Tennessee. Scattered, light showers will still be expected through the day Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 60s as we will be in the warm sector. With the heavy rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches forecast for the next 48 hours, flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Please watch out for flooded roads and watch for rises in area creeks, streams and rivers.

Another round of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely on Wednesday as the front will drop to the south. Slightly drier skies will be expected for Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the middle 60s to lower 70s, isolated to scattered rain showers will still be expected both days to round out the week.

