Heavy Rain & Few Storms Possible This Evening

Widespread showers have continued to track across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon as a warm front slowly moves to the north. Expect showers to stay with us through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Pockets of heavier rainfall and a few storms will be possible into the late evening hours, so continue to take it easy on the roadways as ponding is likely. Overnight lows will remain mild in the low to mid 50s.

Rain will become more scattered in nature on Tuesday morning as the front lifts a bit more to our north. This will keep the heaviest rain in Middle Tennessee with just a few scattered, light showers across North Alabama throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be warmer and well above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

Keep the raingear handy as we’ll likely see more rounds of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday as the front to our north wobbles back and forth. More rain is likely early in the day on Friday with an approaching cold front, but we should be drying out heading into the weekend. Rain totals through Friday could range from one to three inches with locally higher amounts possible.

