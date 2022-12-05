Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on...
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. Suzanne Ianni, a former Massachusetts town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, has been sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot. The 60-year-old Ianni organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America. She pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Her attorney said Monday that she wants to move on with her life.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts ex-town official seen on surveillance video marching through the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 15 days in prison for her role in the riot carried out by supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump to stop the transfer of presidential power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Suzanne Ianni, 60, who organized a bus trip to Washington, D.C., for fellow members of the right-wing group Super Happy Fun America, was also sentenced Friday to 30 days of probation. She pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a 30-day sentence and a year and a half of probation. Her defense sought a year of probation with no prison time, according to court records.

“Suzanne Ianni is devoted to her family, her community, and her country,” the defense wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “She was raised to have an abiding respect for law enforcement, and has had no prior contacts with the criminal court system.”

“Suzanne Ianni is a strong-willed person,” her attorney, C. Henry Fasoldt said in an email Monday. “She will serve her short sentence, then move on with her life.”

Ianni was an elected Town Meeting member in the Boston suburb of Natick while working with Super Happy Fun America, which gained national attention in 2019 for organizing a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston.

On its website, the group describes itself as “a right of center civil rights organization focusing on defending the Constitution, opposing gender madness and defeating cultural Marxism.”

Ianni marched to the Capitol, and joined a crowd chanting, “Fight for Trump!” and “Our house!” while rioters near her broke windows, forced open doors and breached police barricades, prosecutors said. Ianni was seen on surveillance video marching through the Capitol after she entered the building through a Senate fire exit.

Nearly 900 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol breach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Huntsville Police Arrested Davis on Dec. 3 after a high-speed pursuit.
Man arrested after police chase injures 3
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium
Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff
Bradley Lard
Three years later: investigators believe foul play involved after disappearance of Florence man
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Latest News

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Sheriff: Deputy kills deputy in accidental shooting
Justice Sonia Sotomayor questions the attorney for the Colorado web designer at the heart of...
Audio - Sotomayor asks questions about web designer objecting to gay marriage
A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
Mike Cameron, assistant town manager and fire chief in Southern Pines, North Carolina,...
Power outage has increased medical calls, car crashes, official says