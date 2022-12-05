Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.(Washington State Patrol)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver in Washington state was fined hundreds of dollars for driving around with snow covering their windshield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.

Weatherwax said the driver was seen driving erratically on SR-16 in Kitsap County. The driver reportedly drove five more miles before being stopped by a trooper.

The driver claimed that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver, who was not identified, received a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax wants to remind drivers to avoid making the same mistake. Take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before leaving the house.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Lard
Three years later: investigators believe foul play involved after disappearance of Florence man
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Huntsville Police Arrested Davis on Dec. 3 after a high-speed pursuit.
Man arrested after police chase injures 3
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium
Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
The company announced Monday that Nike and the NBA star have agreed to part ways.
Nike ends ties with Kyrie Irving over antisemitic film controversy
Ukrainian refugee builds new home with Madison family
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position