DA’s office moves to dismiss sex abuse charge against former Alabama lawmaker

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to have Perry Hooper Jr.’s sex abuse charge dismissed.

Monday’s filing comes two weeks after the former Republican state representative was indicted for first-degree sexual abuse. Since then, the alleged victim has publicly called for the charge’s dismissal, saying the “turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper.”

Hooper, 68, is accused of grabbing the woman’s breast and waist while kissing her neck before she could break free.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor cited the woman’s reluctance in her motion to dismiss. The filing reads, in part, “The Victim in this case has issued a statement, via a written press release, indicating that she did not want to prosecute the Defendant. The State of Alabama has concluded that without the Victim’s testimony and cooperation, the evidence would be insufficient to attain a conviction. Based upon the lack of evidence due to Victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, the State of Alabama moves to nolle pross this matter.”

The court has not yet ruled on the dismissal request.

Hooper served in the state Legislature from 1984 until 2003. He has remained a GOP political activist and was on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee when he was arrested in August. He previously co-chaired the state’s 2016 campaign for former President Donald Trump.

