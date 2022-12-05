Coach Oscar Glasscock retires after 4 years leading Cullman football

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - After four years at the helm of the Cullman High School football team, head coach Oscar Glasscock announced Monday that he would be stepping down.

The Cullman Football Twitter page confirmed a story posted by another media outlet Monday stating that Oscar Glasscock is retiring after four seasons.

In his first season with Cullman, Glasscock led the program to its first and only 6A playoff win. Glasscock took over the program in 2019 after spending time as a head coach and an assistant coach with other programs in the state.

In his four years at Cullman, the team had a record of 28-17 including a 16-8 mark in region play and made the playoffs all four years. The team also outscored opponents 1089 to 803 during his time at the helm.

