Scattered Light Showers Through the Evening...Wet Week Ahead

Happy Sunday! We’ve been dry for a good chunk of the day, but clouds have been increasing through the afternoon and some light shower activity has been pushing across the Tennessee Valley. Expect to see widely scattered showers through the rest of the evening with increasing chances for more widespread and heavier rain by daybreak tomorrow as a frontal boundary lifts from the south. Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 40s and low 50s through tomorrow morning.

Your early morning commute will be rather wet, so make sure you take it easy on the roadways and have the rain gear ready. Plan on widespread showers and a few storms into the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Rain will still be heavy at times as we head into the late evening hours and into the early morning hours on Tuesday, so there could be potential flash flooding issues.

Latest trends have hinted at the frontal boundary lifting more to our north, so this would result in a bit of a drier scenario after Tuesday at least for the Tennessee Valley. However, this wetter pattern is still on tap for a good chunk of the work week with a chance of showers and storms everyday. Rainfall totals look to range from two to three inches through Thursday with four inches possible in localized areas.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.