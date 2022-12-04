Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Scattered Light Showers Through the Evening...Wet Week Ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Sunday! We’ve been dry for a good chunk of the day, but clouds have been increasing through the afternoon and some light shower activity has been pushing across the Tennessee Valley. Expect to see widely scattered showers through the rest of the evening with increasing chances for more widespread and heavier rain by daybreak tomorrow as a frontal boundary lifts from the south. Overnight lows will be falling into the upper 40s and low 50s through tomorrow morning.

Your early morning commute will be rather wet, so make sure you take it easy on the roadways and have the rain gear ready. Plan on widespread showers and a few storms into the afternoon and evening with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Rain will still be heavy at times as we head into the late evening hours and into the early morning hours on Tuesday, so there could be potential flash flooding issues.

Latest trends have hinted at the frontal boundary lifting more to our north, so this would result in a bit of a drier scenario after Tuesday at least for the Tennessee Valley. However, this wetter pattern is still on tap for a good chunk of the work week with a chance of showers and storms everyday. Rainfall totals look to range from two to three inches through Thursday with four inches possible in localized areas.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police Arrested Davis on Dec. 3 after a high-speed pursuit.
Man arrested after police chase injures 3
Decatur man is suing Wayne Farms, claims negligence in hiring practice led to his stabbing
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
File Graphic (KWTX)
Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium
Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, December 4 at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds
Increasing clouds this afternoon. Around 50°. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to...
Increasing clouds today and cool. Rain for Monday.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds