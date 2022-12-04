Ohio State sneaks in, Alabama falls short of College Football Playoff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a shakeup in the top-four teams this week, the field is now set for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Going into championship week, the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee ranked Georgia No. 1, Michigan No. 2, TCU No. 3 and USC No. 4.

In the PAC-12 title game Friday night, USC got blown out by a Utah team that was just outside of the top 10. Then on Saturday, TCU lost to then-No. 10 Kansas State while Georgia and Michigan each won big.

Sunday morning, the CFP selection committee announced its top-six teams with the top four going to the playoffs.

1. Georgia (13-0, SEC Champions)

2. Michigan (13-0, Big 10 Champions)

3. TCU (12-1)

4. Ohio State (11-1)

5. Alabama (10-2)

6. Tennessee (10-2)

This season’s CFP will be the penultimate under the current playoff system. Following next season, the CFP will expand from four teams to 12 teams.

No. 1 Georgia will take on No. 4 Ohio State at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona also on Dec. 31.

Alabama will now most likely play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

