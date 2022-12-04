Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Increasing clouds today and cool. Rain for Monday.

First Alert Weather
Increasing clouds this afternoon. Around 50°. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to...
Increasing clouds this afternoon. Around 50°. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. 1-3" possible.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Increasing clouds today. Around 50°. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. 1-3″ possible.

Wednesday, still a chance for showers, a thunderstorm possible. High temps in the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday night, evening showers, cloudy late. Very mild for December, around 60°. Thursday and Friday, plenty of clouds. Still a few showers are possible both days, but the overall chance and coverage of rainfall backs off significantly. Thursday, very mild. Around 70°. Friday, low to mid 60s. Saturday. mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low 60s. Sunday, cloudy. Showers late-day and at night. A cooler day, high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Monday, clouds early, sun for the afternoon. Mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny. Low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police Arrested Davis on Dec. 3 after a high-speed pursuit.
Man arrested after police chase injures 3
Decatur man is suing Wayne Farms, claims negligence in hiring practice led to his stabbing
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
File Graphic (KWTX)
Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds
A cold start to the day for our Sunday. The best chance for some sun will be during the morning...
A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds.
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, December 3 at 5 p.m.