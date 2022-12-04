A cold start and a cool afternoon with increasing clouds.

A cold start to the day for our Sunday. The best chance for some sun will be during the morning hours, more clouds for the afternoon. Around 50°. Sunday night, cloudy with showers late. Low to mid 40s. Monday and Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Monday, high temps in the 50s. Tuesday, high temps well into the 60s. The highest rainfall totals for both days combined will be for locations closest to the Alabama/Tennessee state line. 1-3″ possible.

Wednesday, still a chance for showers, a thunderstorm possible. High temps in the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday night, evening showers, cloudy late. Very mild for December, around 60°. Thursday and Friday, plenty of clouds. Still a few showers are possible both days, but the overall chance and coverage of rainfall backs off significantly. Thursday, very mild. Around 70°. Friday, low to mid 60s. Saturday. mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Low 60s. Sunday, cloudy. Showers late-day and at night. A cooler day, high temps in the mid to upper 50s. Monday, clouds early, sun for the afternoon. Mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny. Low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.