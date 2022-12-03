Three injured in Madison County police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a police chase in Huntsville.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began a chase in the county and concluded at Governors Dr. near Franklin St.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that a 911 message was relayed to the sheriff’s office by someone inside a vehicle who wished to get out. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle took off, leading law enforcement on a chase.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the driver of the vehicle had outstanding warrants and deputies were able to verify the identity of the driver during the pursuit.

The chase started near on U.S. 431 south in Owens Cross Roads and ended on Governors Dr. when deputies deployed spike strips. After the vehicle’s tires were deflated, it crashed into a Huntsville Police vehicle head-on.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), says that three people were taken to Huntsville Hospital due to a crash just before 2 p.m. Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the driver of the vehicle being pursued was one of the three people taken to the hospital.

Webster says that all three patients who were taken to Huntsville Hospital had non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.