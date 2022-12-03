Red hot: Fyffe Red Devils secure fourth state championship in last five years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a state champion returning home to the North Alabama area: The Fyffe Red Devils defeated the B.B. Comer Tigers 40-28 in Jordan-Hare stadium to secure the Class 2A state title.

The Tigers were first on the board in this match-up, but the Red Devils would respond through the air. Blake Dobbins launches it, the ball bobbling in the hands of a defender, into the arms of Evan Chandler. A few plays later, Ryder Gipson punches it in on the fourth and one to cut the Tigers’ lead to 8-6.

It wouldn’t take long for Fyffe to find its rhythm, Brodie Hicks picking up his first two touchdowns of the night, six-and-one yard touchdown runs respectively, to put the Red Devils up 19-8. The Red Devils would extend their lead to 26-16 heading into the half.

Fyffe fans filled the stands of Jordan-Hare to support their Red Devils. (Georgia Chambers)

The run game remained constant for the Red Devils in the second half. A historic night for Hicks: 45 carries for 235 yards and five touchdowns. The senior set the record for most touchdowns in a Class 2A Title game. The Fyffe Red Devils adding another state title to their program, their fourth title in the last five years.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hicks said. “I didn’t even know that I broke a record. But I gotta give a big thanks to the lineman. They are the one’s that are pulling and blocking for me and getting me through there, to make those yards and make those touchdowns.”

This is Fyffe Head Coach Paul Benefield’s sixth state title with the program, and he was all smiles after the big win.

“It’s the most satisfying to me,” Benefield said. ”The feeling I have for these guys. No superstars, We’re not really fast, we’re real strong, we’re not so fast, but we’re not slow. It’s just a combination of work and these guys. They didn’t quit for a lot of reasons they had to quit, but they didn’t. It’s just a great lesson in life.”

