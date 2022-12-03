Morning rain, afternoon clouds give way to falling temps during the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Showers this morning will end by noon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. Low 60s by noon, temps falling to around 50° by 6 PM. It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight. We’ll be seeing low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Sunday, there will be plenty of clouds, and a spot shower. Sunday will be a much cooler day with a high temperature near 50°. Sunday night, showers after midnight. Low to mid 40s.

Rain is likely on Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. Monday is a cooler day with high temps only reaching the low to mid 50s. Tuesday, a milder day with temps reaching the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times, thunder possible on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional showers. High temps in the 60s. Thursday and Friday, plenty of clouds, still a few showers at times. High temps in the 60s. Next weekend, a chance of showers both days. Expect temps in the 60s Saturday, 50s Sunday. Overnight low temps in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.