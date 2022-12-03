Deals
Morning Rain, Afternoon Clouds. Falling Temps During the Afternoon

First Alert Forecast
Showers this morning will end by noon. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Low 60s by noon,...
Showers this morning will end by noon. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Low 60s by noon, temps falling to around 50° by 6 PM. Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Sunday, plenty of clouds, A spot shower. A much cooler day with a high temp near 50°. Sunday night, showers after midnight. Low to mid 40s. Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night, rain likely. Monday is a cooler day with high temps only reaching the low to mid 50s. Tuesday, a milder day with temps reaching the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times, thunder possible.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers this morning will end by noon. Mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Low 60s by noon, temps falling to around 50° by 6 PM. Partly cloudy and cold tonight. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Sunday, plenty of clouds, A spot shower. A much cooler day with a high temp near 50°. Sunday night, showers after midnight. Low to mid 40s.

Monday, Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night, rain likely. Monday is a cooler day with high temps only reaching the low to mid 50s. Tuesday, a milder day with temps reaching the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times, thunder possible.

Wednesday, cloudy with occasional showers. High temps in the 60s. Thursday and Friday, plenty of clouds, still a few showers at times. High temps in the 60s. Next weekend, a chance of showers both days. 60s Saturday, 50s Sunday. Overnight low temps in the 40s.

